The Mariners optioned Shaw to their alternate training site Thursday.
Seattle signed Shaw ahead of Opening Day with the hope that he might rebound after he struggled the past two years while pitching at altitude in Colorado, but the veteran right-hander was a disaster through his first four games of the bullpen. In just 3.1 innings, Shaw gave up 10 runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out just one. Though he'll retain a spot on the 40-man roster, Shaw's poor results thus far could make the Mariners reluctant to call him up anytime soon.