Woo (10-6) picked up the win Sunday against Tampa Bay, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over six innings.

Woo generated his eighth quality start in 10 appearances, and he punched out nine batters for a second straight outing. The 25-year-old has a 3.08 ERA and a 143:26 K:BB across 146 innings this season. Sunday's quality start was Woo's 17th of the season, which stands as the most in MLB. Woo is tentatively scheduled to face the Mets in his next start.