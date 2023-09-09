Woo will not start Saturday against the Rays as he is skipped in the Mariners' rotation, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Seattle will go with a bullpen game instead at Tampa Bay, with Luke Weaver serving as the bulk pitcher. Woo is up to 114 innings this year between the minors and majors -- double what he threw in 2022 -- and he was knocked around for five earned runs over five innings in his last start Tuesday at Cincinnati. The 23-year-old will grab some extra rest before presumably returning to the Mariners' rotation mix late next week.