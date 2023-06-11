Woo allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Angels.

After getting tagged for six runs in two innings in his debut versus Texas, Woo was much improved against another AL West rival. He still needed 81 pitches (56 strikes) to get 14 outs, falling one-third of an inning short of qualifying for his first win. The blemish on his line Saturday was a two-run home run from Shohei Ohtani. Woo has managed an 11:2 K:BB over 6.2 innings to begin his major-league career -- his strikeout stuff has carried over from Double-A Arkansas, where he racked up 59 strikeouts in 44 innings this season. Assuming he gets another start, he's tentatively projected to face the White Sox in Seattle next week.