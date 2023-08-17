Woo (forearm) is slated to throw a 30-pitch bullpen session ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Royals, the team's official site reports.

The Mariners will assess Woo's progress once they have a chance to observe how he recovers from the session. The forearm swelling Woo was experiencing has mostly subsided and he's been playing catch in recent days, so he remains optimistic of potentially being able to return from the injured list when first eligible Sunday.