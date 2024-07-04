Woo (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Everett this weekend, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Woo came out of a bullpen session Wednesday with no concerns, clearing the way for him to make a rehab start. Mariners manager Scott Servais wouldn't rule out a return before the All-Star break for Woo, so it sounds like the right-hander could need just the one rehab outing if all goes well.