Woo was credited with the win in Thursday's Cactus League victory over the Angels, firing 2.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed a walk and recorded three strikeouts.

It was a key outing for Woo despite the fact it came early in spring, considering he'd been roughed up for four earned runs on six hits over 1.2 innings by the Rockies in his Cactus League debut last Friday. Steve Stockmar of MLB.com reports Woo needed just nine pitches to get through the first inning and threw 22 of his 38 pitches for strikes. While the Angels lineup was missing several key regulars, including Mike Trout, both Woo and manager Scott Servais came away pleased with the progress the right-hander displayed during his start. "He came out with a plan today and executed," Servais said. "He wanted to get both of his fastballs going and he did just that. He threw the ball really well. Great to see, super aggressive, had tons of strikes, and had really good stuff on top of it."