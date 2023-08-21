Woo (forearm) may be activated to start in the Mariners' three-game set against the White Sox beginning Monday after recovering well from Thursday's 20-pitch bullpen session, MLB.com reports.

Manager Scott Servais confirmed Woo was feeling "really good" Saturday -- about 48 hours removed from the session -- and was projected to be activated to start either Tuesday or Wednesday against the White Sox. However, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports the Mariners' short-term pitching plans may have to be adjusted with Emerson Hancock potentially heading to the injured list due to a lat strain that forced his early exit from Sunday's start. Per Divish, that will definitively scrap Seattle's plans for a six-man rotation for the moment, and it may require the team to add a reliever for at least a couple of games before Woo is reinstated.