Woo (forearm) is expected to start Wednesday on the road against the Guardians, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Woo was forced to miss his last scheduled start Tuesday versus the White Sox due to right forearm discomfort, but after a clean MRI, he appears set to return to the mound in Cleveland. The 24-year-old has produced a sparkling 1.07 ERA and 0.53 WHIP while striking out 24 batters over 33.2 innings in six starts this season.