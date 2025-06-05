Woo (5-3) took the loss Thursday against the Orioles, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

Woo got off to a nice start Thursday, holding Baltimore to one run on just two hits through his first five innings. However, things would unravel in the sixth when Woo gave up three runs on back-to-back homers from Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson. Woo's been hurt by the long ball recently -- he's given up four homers over 12.2 innings in his last two outings. Overall, the 25-year-old right-hander's ERA sits at 3.07 with a 0.96 WHIP and 69:11 K:BB across 12 starts (76.1 innings) this season. Woo will look to rebound in his next start, tentatively lined up for next week on the road in Arizona.