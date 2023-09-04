Woo (2-4) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks over five innings against Cincinnati without recording a strikeout.

The Reds got to Woo early Monday, scoring twice in the first inning before adding three more in the second on a Spencer Steer home run. The rookie right-hander would eventually settle in, delivering three scoreless frames to finish the outing, though he'd ultimately take his first loss since July 23. Woo had pitched well since coming off the IL in late August, allowing just one run in his previous two starts (10 innings). Overall, he sports a 4.50 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 68:22 K:BB across 14 starts (70 innings) this season. Woo's tentatively lined up for a road matchup with the Rays in his next outing.