Woo didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Yankees after allowing four hits and no walks in 6.1 shutout innings. He struck out six.

Woo fanned at least six in his fourth consecutive start, submitting his second scoreless outing of the year in the process. The hard-throwing right-hander has fired at least six innings while conceding two runs or fewer in five of his eight appearances this season, also yielding one walk or less in six of his starts. Woo holds a stellar 2.84 ERA, 0.89 ERA and 50:8 K:BB across 50.2 innings ahead of his next scheduled outing against the White Sox, who rank last in batting average (.214) and slugging percentage (.321) through their first 41 games.