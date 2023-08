Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Tuesday that there are "no real concerns" with Woo's right forearm, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Woo was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday afternoon due to right forearm inflammation, but Hollander called that a precautionary move and expressed optimism that the 23-year-old will only have to miss a couple of weeks. Emerson Hancock is getting the call Wednesday to fill the rotation vacancy in Seattle.