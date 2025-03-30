Woo (1-0) earned the win Sunday over the A's, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

Woo picked up where he left off last season, when he pitched to a 2.89 ERA with a 0.90 WHIP and 191 strikeouts over 121.1 innings. Tyler Soderstrom's fourth-inning homer was the lone blemish on Woo's line Sunday -- he needed just 76 pitches to make it through six innings. The 24-year-old right-hander will look to keep rolling in his second start, currently scheduled for next week in San Francisco.