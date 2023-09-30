Woo allowed two hits and three walks while striking out five over 3.2 shutout innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Friday.

While he didn't give up a run, Woo needed 82 pitches (44 strikes) to get 11 outs. Manager Scott Servais elected not to push the young right-hander further, and the bullpen was able to keep the shutout going with 5.1 scoreless innings distributed between five relievers. Woo finishes the regular season with a 4.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 93:31 K:BB as well as a 4-5 record through 18 starts spanning 87.2 innings. He also logged 44 innings with a 2.05 ERA with Double-A Arkansas after throwing just 57 innings across three levels last year. Should the Mariners push their way into the postseason, Woo would likely work out of the bullpen if he gets onto the playoff roster at all.