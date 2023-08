Seattle placed Woo on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to August 5, with right forearm inflammation.

The severity of the issue is unclear, but Woo will miss at least a couple of turns in the Mariners' rotation. The 23-year-old right-hander leaves behind a 4.75 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 60:17 K:BB in his first 11 major-league starts covering 55 innings. Emerson Hancock is likely to debut in his place Wednesday versus the Padres.