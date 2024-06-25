The Mariners placed Woo on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

It's being classified as a low-grade strain, so perhaps Woo has a chance to return when his 15 days are up or shortly after. Emerson Hancock would normally be the obvious candidate to step into the Mariners' rotation in Woo's place, but his status is unclear after he exited his last start at Triple-A Tacoma with lower-back tightness. Jhonathan Diaz is another candidate.