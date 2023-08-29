Woo (2-3) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out five over six shutout innings to earn the win Monday over the Athletics.

Woo earned his fourth quality start of the year, including his second in three outings, with this gem. The right-hander was efficient in throwing 45 of 69 pitches for strikes. He's at a 4.15 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 68:19 K:BB through 65 innings over 13 starts this season. The Mariners may take it easy with Woo down the stretch, though it's unknown if they have the rookie on a pitch count from start to start or on an innings limit for the season. He's tentatively lined up to make his next start on the road versus the Mets this weekend.