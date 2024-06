Mariners GM Justin Hollander said Wednesday that the MRI on Woo's arm "was perfectly clean," and the right-hander could be re-inserted into the rotation as early as next week, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old was scratched from Tuesday's start due to some arm concerns, but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue. It's unclear when exactly Woo will make his next start, though it seems the Mariners will attempt to avoid putting him on the injured list.