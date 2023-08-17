Woo (forearm) is on track to rejoin the Mariners' rotation early next week against the White Sox, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Woo will throw what's expected to be a 30-pitch bullpen session Thursday and, as long he comes out of it with no issues, will be back with Seattle next week as part of a six-man rotation. The rookie right-hander has missed most of August with right forearm inflammation.