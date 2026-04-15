Mariners' Bryan Woo: Pitches well but takes loss Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woo (0-2) took the loss against San Diego on Tuesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three batters over seven innings.
Woo gave up three runs in the third inning but was unscored upon during his other six frames. However, Seattle's offense managed just one run of support, resulting in Woo taking his second straight loss. The right-hander is still looking for his first win despite pitching to a 2.16 ERA over 25 innings across his first four starts. Woo will look for a better result -- and more run support -- in his next start, which lines up to be a home matchup versus the Rangers.
More News
-
Mariners' Bryan Woo: Stuck with first loss•
-
Mariners' Bryan Woo: Allows one hit in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Bryan Woo: Racks up nine Ks over six frames•
-
Mariners' Bryan Woo: Reaches six innings in final tuneup•
-
Mariners' Bryan Woo: Available in relief for Game 5•
-
Mariners' Bryan Woo: Tentatively in line for Game 5•