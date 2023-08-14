Woo (forearm) played catch Monday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

It has been less than a week since Woo landed on the injured list, and he has already been given the green light to throw, which backs up last week's report that the Mariners are not concerned about the injury. Woo could throw a bullpen session soon, and barring any setbacks could rejoin Seattle's rotation as early as next week.