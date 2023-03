Woo was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Mariners on Friday,Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Woo is considered one of the better pitching prospects in the Seattle system and registered a 84:22 K:BB in 57 innings with a 4.11 ERA for short-season Arizona, Low-A Modesto and High-A Everett. He likely begins the season in Double-A Arkansas, and could be an option for the Mariners in the 2024 season.