Woo (elbow) has begun a throwing program, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Woo was shut down for a little over a week with right elbow inflammation but is ready to get built back up. It shouldn't take too terribly long for that to happen since he was fully stretched out by late March, but the Mariners won't establish a timetable for Woo's return until he makes further strides.
More News
-
Mariners' Bryan Woo: Officially placed on IL•
-
Mariners' Bryan Woo: Beginning year on IL•
-
Mariners' Bryan Woo: Twirls four perfect frames Thursday•
-
Mariners' Bryan Woo: Dominant against Angels•
-
Mariners' Bryan Woo: Trying to improve versus lefty bats•
-
Mariners' Bryan Woo: Inefficient versus Rangers•