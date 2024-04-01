Woo (elbow) has begun a throwing program, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Woo was shut down for a little over a week with right elbow inflammation but is ready to get built back up. It shouldn't take too terribly long for that to happen since he was fully stretched out by late March, but the Mariners won't establish a timetable for Woo's return until he makes further strides.