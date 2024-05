Woo (elbow) is expected to rejoin the Mariners' rotation during their upcoming homestand, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Manager Scott Servais wasn't ready to give an exact date for Woo's return but noted that it will be day which would allow for an extra day of rest for the team's other starters. That would seem to point to Woo starting Friday against the Athletics, but the exact plans should be revealed soon. Emerson Hancock will be optioned to Triple-A Tacoma when Woo returns.