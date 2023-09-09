Woo will start Tuesday against the Angels, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Woo had his previous turn in the rotation skipped, though he'll be called on just four days later, so it's perhaps more accurate to say that he'll merely be receiving a few extra days of rest. Woo has had his moments this season, but his ERA now sits at 4.50 after he allowed five runs in five innings against the Reds in his most recent start. Given that his 114 innings between the majors and minors this season far outpace the 57 he threw last season, it's reasonable to expect him to be handled very cautiously down the stretch.