Woo didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's victory over the White Sox, allowing an earned run on three hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three.

As expected, Woo was capped at four innings during his return from a stint on the injured list due to forearm inflammation. The rookie right-hander pounded 43 of 65 pitches in for strikes and settled in nicely after giving up an RBI single to Andrew Vaughn in the first inning. Now apparently back to full health, Woo is likely to go long enough to qualify for a decision in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for either Sunday against the Royals or Monday versus the Athletics.