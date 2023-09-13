Woo (3-4) allowed four hits and struck out eight without walking a batter over 5.2 shutout innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Angels.

Woo received some extra rest between starts, and it seems that paid off for the Mariners. He threw 67 of 83 pitches for strikes, and just one of the four hits he allowed went for extra bases. The rookie right-hander has won two of his last three outings, allowing five runs over 16.2 innings in that span. He's at a 4.16 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 76:22 K:BB through 75.2 innings through 15 starts. Woo's tentatively projected for a favorable road start in Oakland next week, though it's unclear if the Mariners will build in any additional time off for him as they remain in pursuit of a playoff spot.