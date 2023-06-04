Woo (0-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk over two innings against the Rangers. He struck out four.

Marco Gonzales (forearm) was placed on the injured list, so Woo was recalled from Double-A Arkansas and made his MLB debut Saturday. The outing certainly didn't go as planned for the 23-year-old, who was dominating in the minors, and it's unclear if he'll get another turn in the rotation. However, Seattle would likely have to select a player from the minors if they aren't going to give Woo another chance.