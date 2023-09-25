Woo (4-5) allowed six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six in just 3.1 innings in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Sunday was a nightmare outing for Woo, who had given up just six home runs in 16 starts heading into the day but surrendered four home runs and got just 10 outs. Marcus Semien led things off with a solo blast in the first followed by a two-run shot from Corey Seager in the third. Adolis Garcia then kicked off the fourth with a homer and Woo was finally pulled after Leody Taveras took him deep just three batters later. Woo has sandwiched two scoreless outings in between two poor outings during which he combined to give up 11 runs. He'll look to end things on the right foot with a rematch against the Rangers in the final week of the season.