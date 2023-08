The Mariners will likely limit Woo to four innings Tuesday against the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Woo was just activated from the injured list after missing 18 days with a forearm injury, and since he didn't go on a rehab assignment, the team will be cautious with his workload in this first start back. He is a solid add in fantasy going forward, but don't expect Woo to qualify for a win in Tuesday's start.