Woo (4-4) allowed three hits and four walks while striking out six over five shutout innings to earn the win Monday over the Athletics.

While Woo's four walks were a season high, he was able to turn in his third scoreless outing in his last four starts. Two of those efforts have been against Oakland, so there is somewhat of a caveat for the quality of the opponent, but it's still encouraging to see the rookie find a groove late in the year. Woo is at a 3.90 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 82:26 K:BB through 80.2 innings over 16 starts. He is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Rangers this weekend.