Miller (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks Sunday, striking out six and taking a loss against Boston.

All the damage against Miller came via the long ball, with Tyler O'Neill knocking a solo homer in the second inning and Enmanuel Valdez breaking the game open with a three-run blast in the fourth. As a rookie last season, Miller gave up multiple home runs in five of his 25 starts. On the bright side, the 25-year-old's stuff looked solid; Miller got 16 whiffs on 42 swings, including six on just 10 swings against his splitter. He's currently expected to take the mound in Milwaukee this weekend.