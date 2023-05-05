Miller is listed as the Mariners' starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Astros at T-Mobile Park.

Unsurprisingly, Miller will draw a second straight turn through the rotation after he delivered a gem in his MLB debut Tuesday, when he struck out 10 while allowing one run and only two baserunners across six innings while taking a no-decision against Oakland. The young right-hander will draw a more formidable opponent this weekend, but the promise he displayed in his debut outing should make Miller for a decent fantasy option. Miller should have a path to a full-time role in the rotation with Robbie Ray (elbow) having been shut down for the season after recently undergoing Tommy John surgery.