Miller (3-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two hits and one walk over six scoreless innings against the Athletics. He struck out six.

Miller continued his stellar rookie season with six shutout innings, allowing just two singles. Miller has yet to surrender a home run in the majors and has a .123 batting average against. His ERA sits at a sparkling 1.15 after five starts. Miller has struck out 28 this season, but 16 of those have come in his two starts against Oakland. He has just 12 punch outs in 19.1 innings against other teams.