Miller allowed a run on two hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter over six innings, taking a no-decision Tuesday versus the Athletics.

Miller didn't allow a baserunner in the first five innings, but a Tony Kemp single and Esteury Ruiz double led to a run in the sixth. While the A's are hardly an intimidating opponent, Miller still looked excellent with 57 of his 81 pitches going for strikes. The 24-year-old right-hander is expected to get an extended look in the Mariners' rotation with Robbie Ray (elbow) and Easton McGee (forearm) out, so Miller should be expected to face a much tougher opponent at home versus the Astros this weekend.