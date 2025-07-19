Mariners' Bryce Miller: Facing hitters Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (elbow) will throw live batting practice Saturday, Tim Booth of The Seattle Times reports.
Miller's original goal when he began his throwing program in late June was to begin facing live hitters during the All-Star break. Although he'll miss the mark on that goal by a couple of days, he has still made great progress since landing on the injured list June 10 with elbow inflammation. The Mariners will determine the 26-year-old's next steps after he throws Saturday, and it's likely he will have to make a few tune-up starts in the minors before returning to Seattle's rotation.
