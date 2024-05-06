Miller didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Astros, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out three.

Miller kept a clean sheet through five innings before surrendering a two-run home run to Kyle Tucker in the sixth and a two-run shot to Jon Singleton in the seventh -- a long ball that got Miller pulled. The outing marked Miller's third time allowing multiple homers this season and his three strikeouts were a season low. Through 41.1 innings, Muller owns a 2.61 ERA and a 42:13 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled for a home start against the Athletics on Saturday.