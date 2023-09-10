Miller (8-5) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings in a 6-3 loss against the Rays. He struck out seven.

Tampa got to Miller early Sunday, scoring three runs in the first inning, eventually handing the rookie right-hander his first loss since Aug. 1. Miller hadn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of his previous six starts, working to a 2.53 ERA in that span. Overall, his ERA now sits at 4.05 with a 1.11 WHIP and 109:23 K:BB across 117.2 innings this season. Miller will look to right the ship in his next outing, currently scheduled as a home matchup with the Dodgers.