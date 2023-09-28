Miller (8-7) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over four innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Astros.

Miller was solid through three innings, but he gave up a solo shot to Yordan Alvarez and a three-run home run to Mauricio Dubon in the fourth. Miller has faded toward the end of the campaign, allowing 15 runs over his last 18.2 innings, including four homers over his last two starts. He's likely done for the regular season with a 4.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 119:26 K:BB through 131.1 innings over 25 starts in his rookie year.