Miller (1-1) earned the win Saturday in Milwaukee after he gave up just three hits and one walk across seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander generated 12 swinging strikes on just 78 pitches, and if the outing came later in the season he may have been allowed to push for a complete game given the low pitch count. Miller surrendered two homers during his season debut against the Red Sox, but just four batters reached base against him Saturday. The 25-year-old lines up to take on the Cubs in Seattle next weekend.