Miller (7-4) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Red Sox.

Miller has given up six runs in each of his last two starts, and the long ball is the culprit. Over 11.1 innings in that span, he's surrendered six home runs, one shy of his total from his other 13 outings combined. The rookie right-hander saw his ERA inflate to 4.35 with a 1.04 WHIP and 75:17 K:BB through 80.2 innings over 15 starts overall. Miller is projected for a road start versus the Angels over the weekend.