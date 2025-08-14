Miller (elbow) made his third rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

Miller threw 76 pitches, 51 for strikes, in what was possibly his final rehab outing before re-entering Seattle's rotation. The right-hander has been on the injured list for over two months due to right elbow inflammation, and his eventual return is likely to push Logan Evans back to the minor leagues. If Miller's next start comes with Mariners, his return would likely be set for Tuesday in a tough spot in Philadelphia against the first-place Phillies.