Miller (elbow) resumed a light throwing program last week in Arizona, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Miler rejoined the team in Seattle on Monday ahead of their series opener versus the Royals to continue his rehab, which included playing catch from 90 feet. The right-hander is optimistic he'll be able to progress to facing live hitters in batting practice during the All-Star break in mid-July, and he would figure to need at least one minor-league rehab start once he's cleared to return to game action. Miller has been shelved on the injured list since June 7 due to a bone spur in his right elbow, and he remains unlikely to re-enter the Mariners' rotation until late July at the earliest.