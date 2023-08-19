Miller (8-4) earned the win Friday, allowing two hits and one walk over 6.1 scoreless innings against Houston. He struck out two.

It was the first quality start for Miller since June 18, but the third consecutive start in which he's allowed one or fewer earned runs. Miller was efficient in tossing 82 pitches while working into the seventh but was pulled with one out in the inning following an error by shortstop Jose Caballero. The Mariners bullpen prevented any more damage and preserved the win for the rookie right-hander. Miller is projected to next take the Hill on the road in Chicago in a matchup against the White Sox.