Miller left Friday's start against Tampa Bay with an apparent finger injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He allowed two runs on one hit and one walk in 3.1 innings with six strikeouts before leaving.

Miller was visited by trainers early in the fourth inning to check on an issue with a finger on his right (pitching) hand, and after he allowed a two-run homer to Randy Arozarena, he was removed from the game. Matt Brash has taken over on the mound.