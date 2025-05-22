Miller (elbow) said he will throw a simulated game Friday in Houston and will operate on a six-day routine moving forward, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The sim game will be up-and-down for two innings. Miller believes if it goes well, he will avoid a rehab assignment and will return to the Mariners' rotation soon. The righty is trying to return from right elbow inflammation that he has dealt with throughout the season, but it ultimately landed him on the injured list May 12.