Miller, who exited Friday's start against the Rays with a blister on his right middle finger, may be forced to miss his next turn through the rotation, Brandon Gustafson of SeattleSports.com reports. "We're concerned," manager Scott Servais said. "We'll be hopeful he'll make his next start, but right now it's up in the air."

Miller would line up to face the Giants on Wednesday for his final pre-All-Star-break start, and despite the rookie's initial optimism after exiting the game Friday, he could be looking at a shutdown that extends through the Midsummer Classic. Servais explained prior to Saturday's game that Miller's finger was still very sore, adding that although the right-hander was receiving treatment designed to get his nail down, a lot would be determined by whether he was dealing with pockets of blood below the surface. Given Miller's importance to Seattle's injury-hampered rotation, the team may well err on the side of caution and take full advantage of the extended layoff afforded by the upcoming pause in play to try and get him back to full health. Servais stated he expected to have a firmer grasp on Miller's progress after Sunday's series finale versus the Rays, which could tee up an early-week decision on Wednesday's starter.