Miller did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk over five innings against Cincinnati. He struck out two.

Miller's only blemish came on a run-scoring double in the third, and despite exiting with a 5-1 lead, the rookie right-hander settled for an unfortunate no-decision as Seattle's bullpen failed to preserve the lead. The 25-year-old has endured some rough patches in his first big-league season, but Tuesday marked Miller's sixth consecutive start allowing three or fewer earned runs. In 32 innings during that stretch, he has posted a 2.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB, but has just one win to show for it. His next outing is tentatively scheduled to take place in Tampa Bay over the weekend.