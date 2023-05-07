Miller (1-0) allowed two hits and a walk over six shutout frames Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over Houston.

Miller was dominant Sunday, giving up just a pair of singles and not letting any Astro reach scoring position. He retired the last 11 batters he faced while securing his first MLB win. Miller has looked right at home with the Mariners since making the jump from Dobule-A Arkansas, posting a 15:1 K:BB while allowing just one run through 12 innings. Assuming he sticks around, he's lined up for a start in Detroit next week.